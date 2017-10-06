Dane Cook, Bob Saget and More Celebs Mourn the Loss of Comedian Ralphie May

Dane Cook, Bob Saget and Larry the Cable Guy are mourning the loss of their friend Ralphie May.

The comedian died after suffering cardiac arrest on Friday in Las Vegas. He was 45. Following news of his death, celebrities took to social media to express their condolences.

"Whoa... man.. this sucks. Ralphie was a good guy & a very funny person," Cook tweeted. "Condolences to his family & fans."