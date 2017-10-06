Dane Cook, Bob Saget and More Celebs Mourn the Loss of Comedian Ralphie May
Dane Cook, Bob Saget and Larry the Cable Guy are mourning the loss of their friend Ralphie May.
The comedian died after suffering cardiac arrest on Friday in Las Vegas. He was 45. Following news of his death, celebrities took to social media to express their condolences.
"Whoa... man.. this sucks. Ralphie was a good guy & a very funny person," Cook tweeted. "Condolences to his family & fans."
"Ralphie May. Dammit. You were a funny and sweet mofo man. Rest In Peace," Saget wrote on Twitter.
Larry the Cable Guy also shared kind words about his friend, tweeting, "Oh man fellow comedian and friend Ralphie May just died. So crazy. RIP Ralphie. You my friend were one of the nicest and kindest out there."
Ken Jeong also expressed his sadness over losing his good friend.
"This hurts too much. @Ralphie_May helped me so much. Rest In Peace. Thank you for all the love you have given me. Thank you for everything," he tweeted, adding, "@Ralphie_May helped get me in @TheLaughFactory. He didn’t know me at all and after he saw my set he told Jamie Masada to have me onboard. @Ralphie_May introduced me to @jaymohr37 and I was their opening act at @TheIrvineImprov, still my favorite week of standup of my career. .@Ralphie_May was genuinely the nicest most encouraging person you could meet. Always unconditional love from him."
