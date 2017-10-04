Celine Dion Breaks Down During Her First Vegas Show Since Shooting, Donates Proceeds to Victims of Attack

It was an emotional night for Celine Dion as she returned to the stage at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Tuesday night, not too far away from where a gunman opened fire during a country music festival just two days prior.

The 49-year-old singer fought back tears as she opened her show with a somber message for concertgoers. "I hope that you're doing OK," she began. "Before we start the show, I need to talk to you for a moment. ...I never start the show like this but tonight is very different."