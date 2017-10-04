Celine Dion Breaks Down During Her First Vegas Show Since Shooting, Donates Proceeds to Victims of Attack
It was an emotional night for Celine Dion as she returned to the stage at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Tuesday night, not too far away from where a gunman opened fire during a country music festival just two days prior.
The 49-year-old singer fought back tears as she opened her show with a somber message for concertgoers. "I hope that you're doing OK," she began. "Before we start the show, I need to talk to you for a moment. ...I never start the show like this but tonight is very different."
Dion admitted that she asked herself ahead of proceeding with her residency concerts, "Should I still do my show only two days after the nightmare?"
The GRAMMY winner also announced that all the proceeds from her show would be going to the families of those affected by the shooting.
On Monday, Dion took to Instagram to share her condolences in both French and English, writing: "Praying for all the innocent victims and their families in Las Vegas."
In addition to Dion, a number of other musicians that have Vegas residencies shared messages and tributes on social media.
In addition to Dion, a number of other musicians that have Vegas residencies shared messages and tributes on social media.