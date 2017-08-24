Celine Dion Hilariously Answers Question About Her Love Life by Singing Rihanna's 'Diamonds'

Questions about Celine Dion's personal life have her breaking out into song!

During an event at Brown's in Montreal, Canada, on Wednesday in promotion of her handbag line, proceeds of which went to the St. Justine Foundation, the 49-year-old singer was asked about being single. In January 2016, Dion's husband, René Angélil, died after a long battle with cancer.

"How are things going? It's a whole new world for you," the reporter said. "You're a single woman now."