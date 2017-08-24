Celine Dion Hilariously Answers Question About Her Love Life by Singing Rihanna's 'Diamonds'
Questions about Celine Dion's personal life have her breaking out into song!
During an event at Brown's in Montreal, Canada, on Wednesday in promotion of her handbag line, proceeds of which went to the St. Justine Foundation, the 49-year-old singer was asked about being single. In January 2016, Dion's husband, René Angélil, died after a long battle with cancer.
"How are things going? It's a whole new world for you," the reporter said. "You're a single woman now."
Keeping the mood upbeat, Dion quipped back, "Are you asking me out?"
She then started singing the chorus of Rihanna's 2012 hit song, "Diamonds."
The reporter again asked about her single life, to which she responded, "We going out or what?" He then inquired, "Are you free tonight?"
Dion replied by crooning Tom Petty's 1989 song, "Free Fallin'," before admitting that she did in fact have plans.
The spurts of singing didn't stop there. When asked by another reporter, "What's going on?", she started singing Marvin Gaye's 1971 track, "What's Going On."
She later answered in all seriousness. "I'm enjoying myself. I went through a lot," she said. "At this time of my life, going back a few years back when it was so hard, I feel as though I can spread my wings."
Dion added, "There is a force that takes over when you believe, and I'm a believer."
After getting candid about her personal life, Dion again started singing, this time belting out a Frank Sinatra tune.
This isn't the first time the GRAMMY winner has performed cover songs for reporters. While backstage at this year's Billboard Music Awards in May, Dion led the press in a singalong of Cher's song, "Believe."
