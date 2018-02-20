Celine Dion on Late Husband René Angélil's Final Years 'of Agony'

Two years since she lost her husband, René Angélil, Celine Dion has shared how much Angélil suffered during his final years of life, and the relief that came with his passing.

"For three years my husband did not have a sip of water or food,” Dion reportedly told Australian show The Project while promoting her upcoming concerts in Australia and New Zealand. “He was eating through a tube. The only thing I hoped while he was in three years of agony -- I wanted him to live in peace. I wanted him to feel so light and no worries.”

“He had a little heart attack; it's so quick, he didn't even feel anything,” she continued. “I thought that he was like liberated from his pain."

Dion also confessed that Angélil was the only man she has ever loved or kissed.

"He taught me everything,” she said in the emotional interview, which aired on Sunday. “He's the only man I've seen. He's the only man I've loved. I've never kissed another man in my life.”

The 49-year-old songstress met Angélil, her manager, when she was just 12 years old. They started dating when she was 19, were married for 21 years and had three children together, René-Charles Angélil, 17, and 7-year-old twins, Eddy and Nelson Angélil.

Dion’s world was devastated when Angélil passed away in 2016, having battled throat cancer, then suffered a heart attack. Tragically, his death came just two days before Dion’s brother, Daniel, also died.

Last year, she admitted she struggled to imagine herself ever finding love again.

"Now, it is definitely too soon for me," Dion told The Sun in April. "I am definitely in love with [René,] married to him. He's the love of my life."

“It's very difficult for me to see myself with another person,” she added. “The love that I have for him, I live it every day. And, as a woman, we do have emotions and feelings that come and go. And it's always with him."

