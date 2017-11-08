Celine Dion Performs Amazing 'My Heart Will Go On' Remix Featuring Steve Aoki -- Watch!
Now that's a collaboration we didn’t see coming!
Celine Dion surprised fans at Hakkasan Group's Benefit Concert at OMNIA Nightclub inside Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Tuesday night, jamming out with Steve Aoki while singing "My Heart Will Go On."
Rocking a sequin ruffled one-sleeve jumpsuit, Dion belted out the Titanic ballad while standing on the DJ booth. Following the spectacular performance, Aoki joined the GRAMMY winner and they both busted out their best dance moves.
The Benefit Concert aimed to raise funds for those affected by the tragic Las Vegas shooting last month during the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Tiësto, Zedd, Kaskade, Party Favor, Cash Cash, Lil Jon and more also performed that night.
The eventful show raised over $1,000,000 through donations, ticket sales and all revenue earned throughout the night, all of which is being donated to the Las Vegas Victims Fund, via the Direct Impact Fund.
Last month, Dion got emotional during her first Vegas show since the shooting and dedicated all proceeds of the night to the victims.
