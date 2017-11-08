Celine Dion Performs Amazing 'My Heart Will Go On' Remix Featuring Steve Aoki -- Watch!

The Benefit Concert aimed to raise funds for those affected by the tragic Las Vegas shooting last month during the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Tiësto, Zedd, Kaskade, Party Favor, Cash Cash, Lil Jon and more also performed that night.

The eventful show raised over $1,000,000 through donations, ticket sales and all revenue earned throughout the night, all of which is being donated to the Las Vegas Victims Fund, via the Direct Impact Fund.

Last month, Dion got emotional during her first Vegas show since the shooting and dedicated all proceeds of the night to the victims.

Watch more below.