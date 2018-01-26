Céline Dion Reveals Adele Cheered Her Up During 'Rough Time' With Health Issues

Céline Dion is feeling "much better" with a little help from a friend!



Amid health issues that caused her to cancel a few shows this month, the 49-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday, revealing that Adele played a part in cheering her up. The pop star came to her show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Jan. 12, and judging from the pics, it appears she had a splendid time.



At first glance, you would think that the photo Dion posted was from a meet and greet with a fan, thanks to Adele's epic outfit. The 29-year-old singer, who we usually see all glammed up, opted for straight hair and minimal makeup, rocking a a pair of comfy black pants with the Titanic tour hoodie from Dion's latest merchandise collection. (You can get the same one for $114.95 on Dion's website)



"I had a pretty rough time during the last couple of weeks...a lot of people have been hit with cold and flu bugs... but I'm doing much better now," Dion explained in the caption. "Wasn't able to do all my shows, but was thrilled that Adele came to one of them.... I love her so much!!"

Adele echoed Dion's sweet sentiments in her own post, calling her "Queen Celine" at the time of the show.



"What a show, an absolute highlight of my life," she gushed. "Thank you so much for the attention to your crowd and insane humor. Happy new year lady x."

Dion's team revealed via Facebook earlier this month that she had to cancel multiple shows on doctor's orders.



"Céline has been suffering for the past week from congestion and irritation of the vocal chords due to a lingering cold, and her physician has instructed her to rest until these symptoms clear up completely," the message read. "Céline is expected to resume performances at The Colosseum as scheduled on March 27."

The singer recently made headlines for keeping cool during a wild encounter with a fan, who took the stage on Jan. 5 and proceeded to hump Dion's leg.

