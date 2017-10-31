Celine Dion Slays as Maleficent, Shares Spooky Halloween Pic With Her Twins
How quaint. Celine Dion slayed this Halloween in the fiercest Maleficent costume.
The 49-year-old singer, along with her 7-year-old twins, Nelson and Eddy, wished fans a Happy Hallows' Eve on Instagram on Tuesday with a spooky pic!
"Happy Halloween! / Joyeuse Halloween! - Team Céline 😱🎃," Dion wrote alongside a pic of her sons dressed up in their costumes and her as the Sleeping Beauty villain.
RELATED: Celine Dion Shares Rare Photos of Twin Sons' Michael Jackson-Themed 7th Birthday
Last week, the twins also dressed up for their Michael Jackson-themed birthday party.
"Can’t believe you are already 7 years old… Time flies! Happy birthday, my loves! I'm so proud of all of my boys! Mom xx," the "My Heart Will Go On" singer captioned her adorable Instagram pic.
Celebs and their kids have been getting into the Halloween spirit and showing off their spectacular costumes all week. Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka revealed their family freak show-inspired get-ups and Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel dressed up as Toy Story characters with their son, Silas.
See how other stars have been celebrating Halloween in the video below.