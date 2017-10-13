Chance the Rapper Offers Free Movie Tickets to See ‘Marshall' -- All Day Long!

Chance the Rapper fans are in for a treat!

The 24-year-old singer took to Twitter on Friday to share a press release that he penned himself, offering free movie tickets at two movie theaters in Chicago to see the Reginald Hudlin directed drama,Marshall.

“Chance the Rapper press release. For Immediate Release,” the press release begins. “I bought all the tickets all day to go see Marshall at the movie theatre on 87th and the one on Roosevelt.”

“Go see Marshall today for free,” the message continues. “Come to the one at 3. It’s Lit. I don’t usually write my own press releases.”