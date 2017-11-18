Chance the Rapper Pleads 'Come Back Barack' In 'Saturday Night Live' Hosting Sketch
Chance the Rapper misses Barack Obama.
The Chicago artist expressed as much during a sketch on his first hosting stint on Saturday Night Live, a pre-taped, 90s style R&B diddy, where he croons,“
We didn't know just what we had,” the 24-year-old rapper sang. “Now things are looking bad. Like really bad, like World War bad, like nuclear bad.”
“When I think of change," Chance adds."The only change I want is you!”
Meanwhile, Chance recently got a surprise introduction from Michelle Obama before accepting his BET award.
