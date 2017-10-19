Chance The Rapper Unpacking His GRAMMYs With His Daughter Is The Cutest -- Watch!
Chance the Rapper finally got his GRAMMYs -- but honestly, his daughter stole the whole show!
On Thursday, the Coloring Book rapper shared videos to Twitter of him finally receiving his three awards from the 2017 show -- for Best Rap Album, Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance -- in the mail, while his little girl couldn't help but give him a big bear hug for every one.
If you haven't had your heart sufficiently warmed in a while, this will absolutely do the trick:
MORE: Chance the Rapper Donates $1 Million to Chicago Public Schools: 'This Check Is a Call to Action'
There is nothing sweeter than this!
It's good to see the 24-year-old rapper finally got his statues, too. He mentioned in a new song on The Late Show Starring Stephen Colbert in September that he was still waiting for the hardware.
MORE: Chance the Rapper Was Everyone's Best Friend at the 2017 GRAMMYs -- See the Pics!
Meanwhile, Chance had such a good GRAMMYs, that Drake had to text him to congratulate.
Watch the video below for more.