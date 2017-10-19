Chance The Rapper Unpacking His GRAMMYs With His Daughter Is The Cutest -- Watch!

Chance the Rapper finally got his GRAMMYs -- but honestly, his daughter stole the whole show!

On Thursday, the Coloring Book rapper shared videos to Twitter of him finally receiving his three awards from the 2017 show -- for Best Rap Album, Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance -- in the mail, while his little girl couldn't help but give him a big bear hug for every one.

If you haven't had your heart sufficiently warmed in a while, this will absolutely do the trick: