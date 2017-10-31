Chance the Rapper's Werewolf Horror Comedy 'Slice' Drops Awesome Animated Teaser Trailer

Details surrounding the project have been rather sparse. On IMDB, the official description reads, "When a pizza delivery driver is murdered on the job, the city searches for someone to blame: ghosts? drug dealers? a disgraced werewolf?"

Digging deeper into past interviews with director Austin Vesely, it seems that viewers are in for a wild, strange ride.

In July 2015, Vesely told the Chicago Tribune that the movie is, in part, inspired by Paul Thomas Anderson's Magnolia, only "goofier," and that it will be "a plot-driven movie." Then, in a 2016 interview with Pigeons & Planes, Vesely said that he found inspiration in David Lynch's Twin Peaks.

The film takes place in the small town of Kingfisher, a "supernatural alternate reality where ghosts and werewolves are commonly accepted, setting the stage for murders and other classic horror film elements."