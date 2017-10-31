Chance the Rapper's Werewolf Horror Comedy 'Slice' Drops Awesome Animated Teaser Trailer
Are you ready to get sliced?
Chance the Rapper is getting into the acting game with his role in the upcoming horror comedy Slice, and the first real teaser trailer is here just in time for Halloween.
Production company A24, which has been behind some of the most mind-bending horror and experimental films in recent years, dropped a primarily animated trailer, and it looks amazing even in its simplicity,
While the trailer doesn't give us a lot to go on in terms of plot, it does give us a passing glimpse at Chance and some of his co-stars -- who include Atlanta and Deadpool 2 star Zazie Beetz, The League's Paul Scheer, and Stranger Things actor Joe Keery.
Chance first teased his involvement in the project a year ago with an incredibly brief clip showing him sitting on a moped, which he captioned "Slice. Starring Me the Actor. In theaters 2017."
Details surrounding the project have been rather sparse. On IMDB, the official description reads, "When a pizza delivery driver is murdered on the job, the city searches for someone to blame: ghosts? drug dealers? a disgraced werewolf?"
Digging deeper into past interviews with director Austin Vesely, it seems that viewers are in for a wild, strange ride.
In July 2015, Vesely told the Chicago Tribune that the movie is, in part, inspired by Paul Thomas Anderson's Magnolia, only "goofier," and that it will be "a plot-driven movie." Then, in a 2016 interview with Pigeons & Planes, Vesely said that he found inspiration in David Lynch's Twin Peaks.
The film takes place in the small town of Kingfisher, a "supernatural alternate reality where ghosts and werewolves are commonly accepted, setting the stage for murders and other classic horror film elements."
Additionally, the filmmaker revealed that Chance plays Dax Lycander, a former Chinese food delivery man who also happens to be a werewolf and ends up the prime suspect in a series of grisly murders.
There's still no word on exactly when audiences can expect Slice to hit theaters, and it's been suggested in the past that it might be released sometime this year. According the the teaser, Slice is simply "coming soon."
Chance will soon get the opportunity to show off his acting and comedic chops when he hosts Saturday Night Live on Nov. 18, where he'll be joined by musical guest Eminem.