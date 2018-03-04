Chanel Iman Weds New York Giants' Sterling Shepard: See the Stunning Pics!

Model Chanel Iman and New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard were married in Beverly Hills on Saturday, and Brides Magazine has the look inside their stunning wedding.

The 27-year-old model wore a Zuhair Murad gown from the Fall 2018 Bridal collection, for her walk down the aisle. The gorgeous gown was crafted with silk tulle embroidery, and featured a bolero jacket with 3D floral appliques.

"I never really envisioned wearing something like that for my wedding," Iman told the magazine. "But the moment we put it on, we all loved it! It was so chic and unusual but also felt a little vintage."

She had her ceremony in mind when choosing the dress, adding "The fact that it was gorgeous and interesting from the back was something that I really loved as guests tend to have that view for a portion of the service, something I think often gets overlooked."

All eyes were on the bride of course, but the groom looked dapper in his Hugo Boss tuxedo, a classic choice.

"Again, we leaned towards something more traditional and timeless for the ceremony," Iman explained.

But when it came time for the reception, she says, "We threw the rulebook out for the reception and shook things up a little with a fun jacket and shoe change for Sterling before he hit the dance floor!"

Iman also wore a second Zuhair Murad dress for the reception, made of pink blush tulle and adorned with petal appliques and a blush sash, in keeping with the floral look of her first gown.

"The pink in the gown and the deep V-neckline really appealed to my more girly side," the Dope star said of her second look of the night. "It also brought in the theme of rose gold, which is all I wear and the color of my engagement and wedding ring!"

The Vogue cover model aimed for a truly timeless theme with her ceremony, and particularly the reception.

"I wanted to keep it as classic as possible," Iman said. "I wanted a design that I can look back on in 20 years and not be wondering what I was thinking!"

She more than succeeded with tables covered in white satin linens, low centerpieces with white roses, and accents of blush, lit by candlelight. Her favorite color, rose gold, also popped up on the menus and chairs.

"I'm loving rose gold right now," she declared.

The elegant event was also a star-studded one, with a guest list that included Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union, Joan Smalls, Odell Beckham Jr., Shanina Shaik, Jourdan Dunn, and more.

Shepard and Iman were engaged in December of 2017 after dating for just over a year. Congrats to the beautiful couple!

