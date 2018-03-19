Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum Get Face Paint Makeover From ‘Tyrant Fairy Artist’ Everly

Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum have a new makeup artist! The couple took to social media to share the handy work of their 4-year-old daughter, Everly, over the weekend.

It appears the little cutie thought her parents could use some more color on their face, considering she painted over both of them. Naturally, the sweet parents proudly showed off their new face art, with Channing posting a selfie with his wife to Instagram.

“This is what it looks like when a little tyrant fairy artist holds you down and makes your face look ‘better,’” the 37-year-old Magic Mike star wrote.

In the shot, Channing is sporting white face makeup and a large black mustache with black circles around his eye. Jenna, 37, went full on butterfly with the purple insect drawn covering her face.

The World of Dance host took to Instagram Stories to share more photos of their new looks. After sharing a short clip of Channing and Everly in the pool together, writing, “Sunday Funday,” Jenna posted a shot of a sleeping Channing with his face paint.

“When you fall asleep around a toddler,” she wrote, before sharing her own selfie.

In addition to giving her parents new looks, Everly also recently supported her mom’s job on the NBC dance competition. Jenna shared a sweet card she got from her daughter and husband over the weekend.

“Congrats on World of Dance season 2!” the card reads. “We are so proud of you! Love, Daddy, Evie, Sissa, Anita, Meeka, and Lulu.”

In the card, Everly drew a picture of her mom, which reads, “Best host in the world!”

“Well this might just be the cutest thing ever,” Jenna captioned the shot.

