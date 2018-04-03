Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Still Have the Matching Tattoos They Got on Their Honeymoon

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum may have called it quits this week after eight years of marriage, but they're forever inked with a line from their wedding vows.

Back when the now-separated Step Up stars tied the knot in July 2009, they decided to get matching tattoos. "Jenna and I have twin tattoos we got on our honeymoon in Bali," Channing revealed during his Sexiest Man Alive interview with People in 2012. "It says, 'Side by side.' Mine is here [points to rib cage], but hers is on her foot."

"It was a joint decision. We always wanted to get a tattoo of something together," he said at the time. "We weren’t going to do each other's names. We wanted to do something symbolic. It was in one of our vows to each other. We took it from that."

Their tattoos aren't the only thing binding them together, however. Channing and Jenna, both 37, share one child, daughter Everly, who turns five next month.

As ET previously reported, Channing and Jenna issued a joint statement announcing their separation via social media on Monday.

"First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for," the statement began. "We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into 'alternative facts.' So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction."

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple," the statement continued. "We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

"There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision -- just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible," they added. "We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna."

While it sounds from their statement that there's no love lost between the two, multiple sources told ET on Monday that their breakup had actually "been brewing for a while."

"They have been fighting the last couple of years -- quite a bit," one of the sources claimed. "There is a sense of relief on both of their parts."

Hear more on what went wrong in the video below.

