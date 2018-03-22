Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum Separate After 8 Years of Marriage

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum have called it quits.

The couple announced their separation after eight years of marriage in a joint statement shared to Instagram on Monday.

"First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for," they wrote. "We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into 'alternative facts.' So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction."

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple," the statement continued. "We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

"There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna."

Channing and Jenna met in 2006 while filming their movie Step Upand began dating shortly after. They tied the knot on July 11, 2009, at Church Estates Vineyards in Malibu, California, and welcomed their daughter, Everly, on May 31, 2013.

In February, the 37-year-old World of Dance host admitted that her marriage to Channing wasn't "perfect" and that they have days where they "don't really like each other."

"When people say, 'You guys have such a perfect life,' I want to scream and tell them, 'No one's perfect,'" she explained in an interview with Heath magazine. "I think there are such things as great fits. It is a great fit as long as you are growing together, and I think up until this point we've really grown together. Even if one starts to grow, the other catches up and vice versa."

"But I think a couple needs to be conscious and to want to do the work and be willing to look at the parts of you that need work," she continued. "Both of us have been pretty aware and willing to do that. We’ve always had the same values. But we're not perfect! Are you kidding? We fight like other couples, we disagree about things, we have days where we don't really like each other."

These two aren't the only couple to recently pull the plug on their relationship. Couples including Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux, Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff, Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane, and more have gone their separate ways in recent months.

Aniston and Theroux announced their separation shortly after the former Friends star’s 49th birthday. The two were married for two and a half years, and spent seven years together.

