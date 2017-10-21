Channing Tatum and Wife Jenna Celebrate Halloween Early With Daughter Everly -- See the Pics!
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum are in the Halloween spirit.
The couple and their 4-year-old daughter, Everly, attended a pre-school Halloween carnival on Saturday and took to social media to share moments from the eventful day.
"This is the wings smashed, Mom somehow ends up holding it all," Jenna wrote on Instagram. "I survived preschool Halloween carnival nature fairy look🌱"
RELATED: Janet Jackson Reunites With Former Backup Dancer Jenna Dewan Tatum
The World of Dance host also posted a handful of pictures on her Instagram Stories, including one of Channing dressed as a purple unicorn and Everly as a fairy with pink and lime green wings.
EXCLUSIVE: Channing Tatum Praises Wife Jenna's Booty at 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Premiere
The Logan Lucky star and Jenna frequently gush about their little girl. Channing has even expressed that Everly isn't impressed by him and his work.
Hear more of what he had to say in the video below.