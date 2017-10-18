Channing Tatum Cuts Ties With The Weinstein Company: 'This Is a Giant Opportunity for Real Positive Change'
Channing Tatum no longer wants to be associated with Harvey Weinstein or the company he co-founded.
On Wednesday, the 37-year-old actor -- who had a role in The Hateful Eight, which was produced by the movie mogul -- took to Facebook to reveal that in addition to expressing his support for the women who have come forward alleging that Weinstein sexually harassed and/or assaulted them, he was also taking action.
"The brave women who had the courage to stand up and speak their truth about Harvey Weinstein are true heroes to us," said Tatum and his producing partner, Reid Carolin, in a joint statement. "They are lifting the heavy bricks to build the equitable world we all deserve to live in."
After praising Weinstein's accusers for speaking out, Tatum and Carolin said they would no longer be working with The Weinstein Company. "Our lone project in development with TWC -- Matthew Quick's brilliant book, Forgive Me Leonard Peacock -- is a story about a boy whose life was torn asunder by sexual abuse," the statement continues. "While we will no longer develop it or anything else that is property of TWC, we are reminded of its powerful message of healing in the wake of tragedy."
The men concluded their statement by noting that right now, there is "a giant opportunity for real positive change."
"The truth is out," they declared. "Let's finish what our incredible colleagues started and eliminate abuse from our creative culture once and for all."
Tatum announcing that he will no longer be working with TWC comes just a day after Weinstein resigned from the company.
Currently, Weinstein -- who co-founded the film studio with his brother, Bob Weinstein, in 2005 after leaving Miramax, which they previously co-founded in 1979 -- still owns about 22% of the company.
