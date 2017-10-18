Channing Tatum Cuts Ties With The Weinstein Company: 'This Is a Giant Opportunity for Real Positive Change'

Channing Tatum no longer wants to be associated with Harvey Weinstein or the company he co-founded.

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old actor -- who had a role in The Hateful Eight, which was produced by the movie mogul -- took to Facebook to reveal that in addition to expressing his support for the women who have come forward alleging that Weinstein sexually harassed and/or assaulted them, he was also taking action.

"The brave women who had the courage to stand up and speak their truth about Harvey Weinstein are true heroes to us," said Tatum and his producing partner, Reid Carolin, in a joint statement. "They are lifting the heavy bricks to build the equitable world we all deserve to live in."