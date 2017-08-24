Channing Tatum Reveals the ‘Cruel’ Way He Proposed to Jenna Dewan Tatum: ‘She Broke Down Crying’

“When I proposed to my wife I did something pretty cruel because I thought she was on to me. I basically told her I never wanted to get married to try to throw her off,” Tatum, 37, said on Wednesday’s show.

His false claims devastated his future bride.

“I told her, ‘I don’t believe in the institution of marriage, and I don’t think I ever want to get married.’ She basically broke down crying,” the Logan Lucky star revealed. “I thought, ‘This is not going well at all’ so I had to propose to her sooner rather than later.”

He added that she forgave him “after I gave her the ring.”

Channing and Jenna tied the knot in 2009 and are now parents to daughter Everly.

During Wednesday’s show, Tatum also helped a fan propose to his girlfriend, but it backfired a bit.