Channing Tatum’s Dad Found Out He’d Been a Stripper After He Gave Ellen DeGeneres a Lap Dance on TV

Whoops! Ellen DeGeneres is responsible for getting Channing Tatum in deep trouble with his dad, Glenn. Tatum, 37, was a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night where he interviewed the talk show host about her lengthy career as an interviewer.

It turns out, the first time Tatum appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2010 the host leaked some top secret information about his past on national television. In the episode, Tatum gave DeGeneres a lap dance after talking about his past role as a real-life stripper.