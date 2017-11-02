Channing Tatum’s Dad Found Out He’d Been a Stripper After He Gave Ellen DeGeneres a Lap Dance on TV
Whoops! Ellen DeGeneres is responsible for getting Channing Tatum in deep trouble with his dad, Glenn. Tatum, 37, was a guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night where he interviewed the talk show host about her lengthy career as an interviewer.
It turns out, the first time Tatum appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2010 the host leaked some top secret information about his past on national television. In the episode, Tatum gave DeGeneres a lap dance after talking about his past role as a real-life stripper.
“That was my very first time on your show, and I’ve got to let you know that that was the very first time that my dad actually found out that I was a stripper for a short time,” Tatum explained.
DeGeneres was shocked by the news, saying, “Wow! And how did he take it?”
“Not well, really, really not well,” Tatum said, laughing.
Things worked out for the Magic Mike star, who kicked off the show with a musical number, dancing through the halls of the show’s set. Watch the clip to see the fun moment!
