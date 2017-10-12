Charlie Puth Might Is Close to Vomiting During James Corden’s ‘Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts’
It’s safe to say, Charlie Puth may never go on The Late Late Show again. The 25-year-old “Attention” singer participated in a group game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” alongside side Josh Gad, Rachel Bloom, Michelle Dockery and host James Corden.
He teamed up with Josh and Rachel to pit the Americans against the Brits, but before the game even began he was looking queasy.
“Charlie just said, ‘Feel my heart,’ and he said, ‘This is the most nervous I’ve ever been,’” Corden said laughing at the singer.
“It’s just, I have a really -- people who know me -- I have a very, very sensitive stomach. I can’t even been around Brussel sprouts, much less this stuff,” he said, while looking like a table filled with items like cow tongue, jellyfish, grasshopper, a salmon and seaweed smoothie, and bird saliva.
Corden then placed one of the items under Charlie’s nose, prompting him to immediately start gagging.
“I really want Charlie Puth to throw up on television,” Josh quipped.
Things only got worse as the game went on. When Corden took a big bite out of a cow’s tongue, Charlie picked up his bucket and started gagging again.
“No, stop, don’t look at me while you’re doing it,” he said.
He was also forced to drink bird saliva when Rachel got her question wrong. And when Corden asked him who was a better singer between his past collaborators Selena Gomez and Meghan Trainor, he chose to eat a grasshopper instead of answering.
“I think I can do this,” he said. “I just don’t want to get the fandoms mad at me.” Watch the clip to see what happens!
Charlie recently turned down the offer to be an American Idol judge and explained his decision exclusively to ET.