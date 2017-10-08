Charlie Puth Opens Up On Why He Won't Be an 'American Idol' Judge: 'Things in My Life Got Crazy' (Exclusive)

It looks like Charlie Puth won't be sitting at the American Idol judges table any time soon.

With the reality singing competition soon returning to TV, Puth had been at the center of some speculation as a likely front-runner. However, after production kicked off on the new season, with Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie behind the iconic table, the "Attention" singer spoke with ET about why he passed on the opportunity.

Puth recently opened up to ET's Nischelle Turner, getting candid about being in talks with ABC to join the rebooted reality series and explaining why he passed on the opportunity.

"The schedule got too overwhelming," Puth admitted. "It’s nothing to do with [the network]... ABC is wonderful and I told them I would love to be in business with them in the future."