Charlie Rose Accused of Sexual Harassment by 8 Women, Apologizes for 'Inappropriate Behavior'

Bravo alleges that Rose repeatedly made unwanted sexual advances while she worked for him at his Bellport, New York, estate, as well as in cars, in a hotel room and on a private plane.

“It has taken 10 years and a fierce moment of cultural reckoning for me to understand these moments for what they were,” she tells the publication. “He was a sexual predator, and I was his victim.”

Godfrey-Ryan alleges that Rose would walk in front of her naked while she worked as his assistant in his home. The then-21-year-old goes on to allege that Rose would call her at late hours to relay his fantasies of her swimming naked in his pool, adding, "It feels branded into me, the details of it."

Godfrey-Ryan also alleges that she made Rose's longtime executive producer, Yvette Vega, aware of the phone calls.

“She would just shrug and just say, ‘That’s just Charlie being Charlie,'" Godfrey-Ryan claims.

“I should have stood up for them,” Vega tells the Post in a statement. “I failed. It is crushing. I deeply regret not helping them.”

Godfrey-Ryan alleges that Rose fired her after learning she'd confided in a mutual friend about his alleged conduct.