Charlie Sheen Denies Allegation That He Sexually Assaulted Corey Haim

Charlie Sheen denies sexually assaulting Corey Haim.

In a National Enquirer report, the former Two and a Half Men star was accused by Haim's longtime friend, Dominick Brascia, of sexually assaulting Haim on set of the 1986 film Lucas. Sheen would have been 19 at the time of the alleged assault, while Haim would have been 13.

"Charlie Sheen categorically denies these allegations," Sheen's rep said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday.

ET has reached out to Sheen's rep and attorney for comment.