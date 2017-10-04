Charlotte Church Marries Johnny Powell: See The Heartwarming Pic

The couple has been dating since 2010. In June, Church sadly announced she had a miscarriage just weeks after announcing the two were expecting. It would have been her third child, as she shares a 10-year-old daughter, Ruby, and 8-year-old son, Dexter, with ex-boyfriend Gavin Henson.

"Charlotte and Jonny [Powell] are very sad to announce that they lost their baby," a statement posted to the Welsh singer's Twitter account read. "Now is a time for grieving and being together as a family. We kindly ask everyone to respect that peace."

It's great to see Church and Powell so happy and clearly in love!