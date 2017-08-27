Charlottesville Victim Heather Heyer Honored in Emotional Tribute from Her Mother at MTV VMAs

Lee -- a descendant of Robert E. Lee, the Confederate Civil War general whose statue was at the center of the Charlottesville, Virginia, white nationalist rally earlier this month -- preached equality and acceptance before Bro took the stage to announce a non-profit organization founded in her daughter's name.

Heyer, a young civil rights activist, was killed on Aug. 12, when a car crashed into a crowd of counterprotesters at the Charlottesville rally.

"Only 15 days ago, my daughter, Heather, was killed as she protested racism. I miss her, but I know she's here tonight. I have been deeply moved to see people across the world, the whole world, find inspiration in her courage," Bro said. "Today, I'm announcing the launch of the Heather Heyer foundation, a non-profit organization that will provide scholarships to help more people join Heather's fight against hatred."