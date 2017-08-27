Charlottesville Victim Heather Heyer Honored in Emotional Tribute from Her Mother at MTV VMAs
Heather Heyer's legacy will live on.
Heyer's mother, Susan Bro, paid tribute to her late daughter at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, after a powerful introduction by the Rev. Robert Wright Lee.
Lee -- a descendant of Robert E. Lee, the Confederate Civil War general whose statue was at the center of the Charlottesville, Virginia, white nationalist rally earlier this month -- preached equality and acceptance before Bro took the stage to announce a non-profit organization founded in her daughter's name.
Heyer, a young civil rights activist, was killed on Aug. 12, when a car crashed into a crowd of counterprotesters at the Charlottesville rally.
"Only 15 days ago, my daughter, Heather, was killed as she protested racism. I miss her, but I know she's here tonight. I have been deeply moved to see people across the world, the whole world, find inspiration in her courage," Bro said. "Today, I'm announcing the launch of the Heather Heyer foundation, a non-profit organization that will provide scholarships to help more people join Heather's fight against hatred."
"Please visit our website to help me make Heather's death count. I want people to know that Heather never marched alone. She was always joined by people of every race and every background in this country," Bro continued, before calling attention to the award show's nominees for Best Fight Against the System and revealing that MTV decided to honor all six nominees, including Alessia Cara, Big Sean and John Legend.
"I look forward to the work that they and you will do to make the world a better, kinder place," Bro concluded.
