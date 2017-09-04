'Charmed' Star Holly Marie Combs Is Engaged -- See the Ring!

The 43-year-old actress later revealed her wedding singer on Twitter, writing, "This means that @mattnathanson agreed to sing at my wedding in twitter world. It's a real thing," as Nathanson responded with, "COUNT ME IN!"

As for the lucky man in Combs' life, he's been identified by several outlets as a man named Mike -- and has attended several red carpet events with the actress recently.

Combs' upcoming nuptials will be her third. She split with her first husband, Bryan Travis Smith, in 1997 after four years of marriage. She married her second husband, David Donoho, in 2004, and had three sons -- 13-year-old Finley, 10-year-old Riley and 8-year-old Kelley -- before divorcing in 2011.