Check Out Moody Alternate Artwork for 'Heathers'-esque Thriller, 'Thoroughbreds' (Exclusive)

Thoroughbreds is a flick you're going to want to keep your eye out for. It stars Anya Taylor-Joy (of Split and the upcoming The New Mutants) and Olivia Cooke (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl and soon to be seen in Ready Player One) as childhood friends who reconnect to plot a murder. The late Anton Yelchin, in his final film role, co-stars as the hitman the girls enlist in their scheme.

The thriller, from writer-director Cory Finley, debuted at Sundance last year and was hyped as American Psycho meets Heathers, with a sprinkle of Clueless thrown in for good measure, and this exclusive artwork for the movie definitely sets a colorful and chic-ly sinister tone. Check it out:

Watch the trailer for Thoroughbreds:

Here is the movie's official synopsis:

"Childhood friends Lily and Amanda reconnect in suburban Connecticut after years of growing apart. Lily has turned into a polished, upper-class teenager, with a fancy boarding school on her transcript and a coveted internship on her resume; Amanda has developed a sharp wit and her own particular attitude, but all in the process of becoming a social outcast. Though they initially seem completely at odds, the pair bond over Lily's contempt for her oppressive stepfather, Mark, and as their friendship grows, they begin to bring out one another's most destructive tendencies. Their ambitions lead them to hire a local hustler, Tim, and take matters into their own hands to set their lives straight."

Thoroughbreds opens in theaters on March 9.

