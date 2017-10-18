Chelsea Handler Announces She's Ending Her Netflix Talk Show to 'Elect More Women to Public Office'

Chelsea Handler is not headed back to Chelsea.

The Netflix talk show host announced via Twitter on Thursday that she'll no longer be putting out new episodes after the end of this year, citing a desire to "become a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen" and follow political and social pursuits.

"Like so many across the country, the past presidential election and the countless events that have unfolded since have galvanized me," the 42-year-old comedian shared. "From the national level down to the grassroots, it's clear our decisions at the ballot box next year will mark a defining moment for our nation."