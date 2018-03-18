Chelsea Handler Flaunts Bikini Bod as She Jokes About Breast Reduction Surgery

Chelsea Handler was having a slight fashion struggle on her latest vacation.

On her Instagram Stories, the comedian posted a video of herself wearing a black, gray and pink bikini top and black bottoms, as she declared her issues with her swimsuit.

Instagram

"I just want everyone to know, that this is my situation when I try to get into a bathing suit,” Handler says in the video. "My boobs don’t fit into anything. So, the uh, breast reduction conversation is officially on the table," she added, as she leaned back and forth to demonstrate her fashion dilemma.

Instagram

Instagram

The 43-year-old was on vacation with family, but appeared to hit the pool solo.

Despite her swimsuit struggles, Handler has always been vocal about positive body image -- stripping down on her Instagram -- but also showing her active lifestyle, such as this shot of her skiing and celebrating her birthday.

In 2016, she told ET's Carly Steel, "I've gotten my body together this year. It's fun...It's fun being in shape, and strong."

For more on Handler, watch the video below!

