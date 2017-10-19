Chelsea Handler Gives $1 Million to Puerto Rico Relief Efforts After Quitting Netflix Show

On Wednesday, Handler explained her decision to end her show out of a desire to "become a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen."

"For these reasons, I've decided not to return for another season of Chelsea, and instead devote as much time as I can to becoming a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen and to focus on projects that have significance to me," she explained. "My goal is to be better informed, raise my voice, and participate in a more meaningful way."

"I want to travel the country and visit areas and people I don't know enough about, speak to colleges and listen to students, and gain a better understanding of our political divide," Handler added. "I have joined forces with EMILY's List to elect more women to public office, register people to vote, and campaign for candidates who are fighting for women's rights."