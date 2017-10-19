Chelsea Handler Gives $1 Million to Puerto Rico Relief Efforts After Quitting Netflix Show
Chelsea Handler meant what she said.
A day after announcing she will be ending her Netflix talk show, Chelsea, to focus on activism, Handler took to Twitter on Thursday to reveal that she has donated $1 million to Puerto Rico relief, while calling out President Donald Trump and other conservative figures.
"I just gave 1,000,000 dollars to Unidos Por Puerto Rico. Where r ur donations, Koch Bros. Mercers, @realDonaldTrump? Day 1 of activism," the 42-year-old TV host wrote on Twitter.
On Wednesday, Handler explained her decision to end her show out of a desire to "become a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen."
"For these reasons, I've decided not to return for another season of Chelsea, and instead devote as much time as I can to becoming a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen and to focus on projects that have significance to me," she explained. "My goal is to be better informed, raise my voice, and participate in a more meaningful way."
"I want to travel the country and visit areas and people I don't know enough about, speak to colleges and listen to students, and gain a better understanding of our political divide," Handler added. "I have joined forces with EMILY's List to elect more women to public office, register people to vote, and campaign for candidates who are fighting for women's rights."
Even before ending her show, Handler began steering the series to take on heavier topics.
