Chelsea Handler Rescues 2 Dogs After the Deaths of Pets Tammy and Chunk

Chelsea Handler is the proud owner of two new adorable dogs.

On Sunday, the 42-year-old comedian showed off the latest additions to her family, Bert and Bernice, on Instagram.

"Two new babies. Bert and Bernice. #chowrescues," she wrote.

She later shared another super cute photo of Bert.

Bert. A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on Jan 22, 2018 at 10:38am PST

The sweet posts comes after her heartbreaking news last week that her beloved dog, Chunk, died.

"Thank you to everyone who has sent so many goodies, doggy treats, toys, clothes, paintings, stuffed animals, and everything else over the years," Handler captioned a pic of Chunk on Instagram. "He loved being famous and getting recognized, especially without me. So many people loved him, and I really appreciate that and so did he."

Last August, Handler said goodbye to another beloved pet, her dog, Tammy.

"She was struggling and I couldn't bear to have her fight anymore," she explained about having to put Tammy down. "Anyone who doesn't believe a dog changes your life has never rescued one. I only had 2 years with Tammy, but she made sure I never went to bed once without hearing her little paws mount my stairwell 2 paws at a time. If my door was closed, she slept outside my room like a security guard."

ET spoke with Handler last August, when she joked about working with "narcissist" Blake Shelton for Carpool Karaoke.

