Chelsea Handler's Dog Chunk Dies Months After She Had to Put Her Other Pup Down

Chelsea Handler said goodbye to another four-legged friend.

The 42-year-old comedian shared a sweet but sad update to Instagram on Thursday, telling fans that her beloved dog, Chunk, had died.

"This guy passed away today. Thank you to everyone who has sent so many goodies, doggy treats, toys, clothes, paintings, stuffed animals, and everything else over the years," she captioned a pic of the pup. "He loved being famous and getting recognized, especially without me. So many people loved him, and i really appreciate that and so did he."

"My favorite memory of Chunk is when I was paddle boarding on the Hudson River in upstate NY and he was following me on the shoreline by the trees, and finally jumped in and swam a quarter of a mile to get on my paddle board with me," she continued. "I cried that day at how much he loved me. And, today I’m crying because of how much I loved him. My chunky monkey. I love you, baby. Softest doggy in the world. 💛❤️💛a true gentleman."

A couple of hours later, the former Chelsea Lately host shared another sweet photo, a throwback of herself giving Chunk a big hug.

"I don’t know who did my hair this day (probably me) but I know that this pic of chunk epitomizes how deeply dignified he was," she wrote. "We were a couple. Thank you for your outpouring of affection. This is the one upsides of social media. Deep down, we all care about each other. We just have to exercise that muscle more than any others. 💛💛."

It's been a rough few months for Handler. Just last August, she had to put down her other canine, Tammy.

RIP, Chuck. Our thoughts are with Handler. See below for some more moments she shared with her beloved dog.

#chunk #sunbathing A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on Jan 12, 2018 at 10:29am PST

