Cher, 71, Looks Like the Queen of Coachella After Landing in Sydney

The 71-year-old legend never fails to impress, and she did just that while touching down in Sydney, Australia, on Feb. 28. Cher slayed in a look reminiscent of Coachella queen Vanessa Hudgens' festival style, showing off her svelte physique in hip-hugging bell bottom jeans, a sexy low-cut black top and a semi-sheer jacket.

The "Turn Back Time" singer, who is headlining a sold-out show Mardi Gras Party event at Fox Studio's Playbill Venues on March 3, accessorized her look with a black hat, matching sunglasses, a choker necklace and leather bag.

During a sitdown interview with ET last year, Cher opened up about her decades-long career, and admitted that her fit bod "doesn't happen by accident."

"I'm in the gym probably five days a week," she shared, adding, "[My mom] says if you don't pay attention to age, it won't pay attention to you, but I think that's the dumbest thing I ever heard. But there's not much you can do about it. You just do your best."

As for her love life, she said "it takes kind of a special person" to catch her eye. "There are few people. It kind of cuts the herd down, because people are a little bit frightened about being Mr. Cher. It takes a certain kind of guy," she said.

