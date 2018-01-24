Cher Lloyd Is 5 Months Pregnant With First Child!

Surprise! Cher Lloyd is only a few months away from becoming a mom.

The 24-year-old "Want U Back" singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, announcing that she's five months pregnant with her first child.



"I know it seems like I've been quiet for a while but I wanted to take this opportunity to bring you all up to speed on what I've been up to over the last year," the X Factor star captioned a black-and-white snap of her growing baby bump. "I decided to take some time away from the public eye to focus on what really matters and get back to what I truly love doing. As you all know, making music and singing is where it all began for me, it's what makes me truly happy, and I wanted to get back to that happy place once again, enter the studio and focus on simply making great music for you all."



While Lloyd said she was "so happy" to reveal that she has a collection of new songs on the way, she told fans that she and her husband, Craig Monk, had some other news to share.



"I am beyond thrilled to inform you all that my husband Craig and I are also expecting our first child in May!!!" Lloyd, who tied the knot with Monk in 2013, exclaimed. "We are absolutely over the moon to share this news with you all. I am so excited to enter this new chapter in my life, surrounded by family I love, a supportive team around me and with music I've worked super hard on and am so excited and proud to reveal to you later in the year. And now we're going to have a little baby to enjoy this experience with us along the way!"



"Thank you all for being so patient," she continued. "As you now know, I’ve been a busy little bee but I promise it'll be worth the wait! I'm excited for all that 2018 has in store for me and I can't wait to see you all very soon!"

Congrats to the happy couple!



