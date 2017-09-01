Cher Praises Kim Kardashian's Photo Shoot Tribute: 'Sister Did Us Both Proud'
Cher 100 percent approves of Kim Kardashian's photo shoot tribute she inspired!
The iconic singer praised the 36-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star after seeing Harper's Bazaar Arabia's September photo shoot, in which Kim pays homage to the "If I Could Turn Back Time" singer.
RELATED: Kim Kardashian Channels Cher in Stunning Photo Shoot, Explains Why She's 'Not Really a Feminist'
"❤️This Pic! Playing with mesh diamond band Dave gave me 2 roll through fingers instead of 🚬😉 My Little Armenian 🌟Sister did us both Proud 🙌🏻," Cher replied to a series of side-by-side pics of herself and Kardashian that a fan tweeted at her on Thursday.
Kardashian took notice of Cher's amazing shout-out on Friday and tweeted back, "I love you!!!"
RELATED: Kim Kardashian Celebrates 'Fashion Icon Armenian Queen' Cher's Birthday With Pics of Her Fiercest Looks
Kardashian is a big fan of Cher and has previously called the singer her "fashion icon."
"She’s always had the sickest style, I’m obsessed with her," the reality star told Harper's Bazaar Arabia. "To think that she was wearing these sheer dresses in the ’70s and just what people must have thought back then."
See more of her stunning photo shoot in the video below.