Cheryl Burke Dishes on Her 10-Year Road to Love With Matthew Lawrence & ‘Spicy’ ‘Dance Moms’ Debut (Exclusive)

Cheryl Burke is opening up about all the “spicy” drama we can expect from her Dance Moms debut on Tuesday and how Dancing With the Stars helped her find love with boyfriend Matthew Lawrence.

Asked if Lawrence was “the guy" while talking to ET’s Keltie Knight at DWTS on Monday, the 33-year-old performer responded, “Duh!” then shared how their romantic bliss was a decade in the making!

“We dated 10 years ago for two years,” Burke said. “Actually, Joey Lawrence was in the audience tonight. He did Dancing With the Stars and then he introduced us and now we're back, reunited.”

Lawrence was in the press room at Monday’s DWTS taping in Los Angeles, California, where Burke and her dance partner, football star Terrell Owens, quickstepped to "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" from The Lion King