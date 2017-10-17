Cheryl Burke Dishes on Her 10-Year Road to Love With Matthew Lawrence & ‘Spicy’ ‘Dance Moms’ Debut (Exclusive)
Cheryl Burke is opening up about all the “spicy” drama we can expect from her Dance Moms debut on Tuesday and how Dancing With the Stars helped her find love with boyfriend Matthew Lawrence.
Asked if Lawrence was “the guy" while talking to ET’s Keltie Knight at DWTS on Monday, the 33-year-old performer responded, “Duh!” then shared how their romantic bliss was a decade in the making!
“We dated 10 years ago for two years,” Burke said. “Actually, Joey Lawrence was in the audience tonight. He did Dancing With the Stars and then he introduced us and now we're back, reunited.”
Lawrence was in the press room at Monday’s DWTS taping in Los Angeles, California, where Burke and her dance partner, football star Terrell Owens, quickstepped to "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" from The Lion King
WATCH: Cheryl Burke Shares Romantic Snaps From 'Adventure of a Lifetime' With Matthew Lawrence
“I'm not a ballroom dancer by any means, so everything we're doing in rehearsal [is] a lot of hard work,” Owens told ET. “It's frustrating, it's exhausting, but at the same time, I'm enjoying it. It's a lot of fun.”
The ABC series isn’t the only dance show keeping Burke busy. She joins the upcoming season of Dance Moms, taking over Abby Lee Miller’s role as dance coach.
Burke admitted she was nervous for viewers to see the episode, since it’s not like DWTS, where “what you see is what you get.”
EXCLUSIVE: Maddie Ziegler Says Cheryl Burke Will Bring 'Light and Happiness' to 'Dance Moms,' Talks Boyfriend
“I've been seeing a couple of the promos and I think I tell the moms to shut up or something,” she said. “I swear to God, I love you moms out there. All of you. All of them and my mom. They got on my last nerve, so I think it's going to be a little spicy. I'll probably be rehearsing with [Owens] during the premiere, but I'll be reading everyone's comments on social media, so be nice.”
See more on Burke and Lawrence in the video below.