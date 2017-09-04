Cheryl Burke Is Officially Returning to 'Dancing With the Stars' -- Watch the Announcement!

"I'm back again!" she said. "Last year I danced with Ryan Lochte, but it's been a season that I've missed so far. This is my 20th season, and I'm just so happy to be back. It's an anniversary season for Dancing With the Stars -- season 25 -- and for me."

When asked by GMA's Ginger Zee what's changed since her first appearance on the show in season two, Burke admitted, "So much."



"Just the production value, from lighting to the creative and the music and the level for sure has changed," she noted. "I mean, I couldn't do any of the routines I used to do back in seasons two and three. Season 25 is just going to be bigger than ever."



"And that mirror ball trophy I hear is going to be amazing, and I need it," she added. "Going to be fighting for that!"