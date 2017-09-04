Cheryl Burke Is Officially Returning to 'Dancing With the Stars' -- Watch the Announcement!
She's back!
Cheryl Burke is the latest surprise announcement of Dancing With the Stars' 25th season. Her return to the competition show was announced on Good Morning America on Monday.
"I'm back again!" she said. "Last year I danced with Ryan Lochte, but it's been a season that I've missed so far. This is my 20th season, and I'm just so happy to be back. It's an anniversary season for Dancing With the Stars -- season 25 -- and for me."
When asked by GMA's Ginger Zee what's changed since her first appearance on the show in season two, Burke admitted, "So much."
"Just the production value, from lighting to the creative and the music and the level for sure has changed," she noted. "I mean, I couldn't do any of the routines I used to do back in seasons two and three. Season 25 is just going to be bigger than ever."
"And that mirror ball trophy I hear is going to be amazing, and I need it," she added. "Going to be fighting for that!"
The 33-year-old dancing pro also took to Twitter to share her enthusiasm. "Guess who's back in the ballroom?! So excited for my 20th season of DWTS! I've got my eye on that mirror ball," she wrote.
Burke came in seventh when she last competed for the mirror ball trophy with Lochte during season 23. She left the show indefinitely to pursue other projects, like Dance Moms and her Love on the Floor tour, which has been postponed until 2018. The last time she won the competition was with celebrity partner Elliott Smith in season three, which followed her first win with Drew Lachey the season prior.
The official announcement comes less than two weeks after a source told ET that Burke would be making her way back to the ballroom, noting that better money and more consistency played a factor in her decision to return to DWTS.
"She's really excited to return to her roots," the source said at the time. "She doesn't want to let anyone down, so you can expect she will be bringing her A-game every night!"
Find out which celebs have already been announced for season 25 in the video below.