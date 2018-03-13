Cheryl Burke Takes a Break From Social Media to 'Deal With Some Personal Things'

Cheryl Burke is stepping away from the spotlight.

The 33-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro announced on Tuesday that she would be taking a break from social media to deal with personal matters.

"I’m dealing with some personal things right now and need to take a break from social media. Thanks for understanding and remember to tell the people who are important to you just how much you love them each and every day. Xoxo Cheryl" she expressed. The dancer didn't go into detail about her "personal things," yet fans were quick to send her well wishes and messages of support. ET reached out to Burke's reps for comment.

A post shared by Cheryl Burke (@cherylburke) on Mar 13, 2018 at 7:35pm PDT

Burke officially returned to DWTS for its 25th season last year and was paired with NFL star Terrell Owens. She last competed for the mirrorball trophy with Ryan Lochte in 2006 during the show's 23rd season. The dancer had departed the show to pursue other projects like Dance Momsand her Love on the Floor tour, which was postponed until later this year.

ET caught up with Burke in December at the Wigs and Wishes "One Night With the Stars" event, where she dished on her dream list of sports stars for the all-athlete season of Dancing With the Stars, set to premiere on April 30.

Watch below to hear who she named.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cheryl Burke Dishes on Her 10-Year Road to Love With Matthew Lawrence & ‘Spicy’ ‘Dance Moms’ Debut (Exclusive)

Cheryl Burke and TO Dish on High Stress of 'DWTS' (Exclusive)

EXCLUSIVE: Cheryl Burke Reacts to Matthew Lawrence Seeing Her Sexy 'DWTS' Dance With Terrell Owens