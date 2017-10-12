Chester Bennington Appears in Good Spirits in 'Carpool Karaoke' Episode Filmed Days Prior to His Death
Chester Bennington had such a joyful disposition when he drove around with Linkin Park and comedian Ken Jeong.
The band's episode of Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke was released on Facebook on Thursday, and was filmed on July 14, just days before the 41-year-old singer was found dead of apparent suicide at his residence in Palos Verdes Estates, California. "With the blessing of Chester's family and his bandmates, we share this episode, and dedicate it to the memory of Chester," reads a message before the episode begins.
Bennington is completely on board with the musical show, as he passionately sings along to his own songs and exchanges jokes and dance moves with Jeong. "This is probably the greatest day of my life, right now," Bennington muses while in the driver's seat. "This is so fun! This is the best!"
The frontman even teaches Jeong how to scream-sing, and continuously cracks up his fellow musicians.
In a more serious moment, Bennington talks about the hopes and dreams he has for his six children.
When asked by Jeong if he wants his kids to go into music, Bennington responds, "I want them to do something that they're passionate about. One of my kids, like, loves sports, great. My daughters, they love music, they want to learn how to play instruments. ...I just want them to find whatever is."
In August, ET's Keltie Knight spoke with James Corden -- who serves as an executive producer on Carpool Karaoke, which is based on the popular recurring segment on The Late Late Show -- about how the show planned on handling the episode after Bennington's death.
"We're going to try and handle that as respectfully as we can," Corden said, noting that both Bennington's family and Linkin Park would need to "be in agreement."
"You know it's a tragedy and we will be sensitive to that," the late-night host explained. "If they were to say, 'We respectfully ask that it wouldn't be aired,' we would never ever dream of airing it."
Corden added, "We don't even consider it to be our decision really. It will only rest in the hands of the family and all those people involved."
On Oct. 27, Linkin Park will be putting on a tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl in honor of the late singer. The band's guitarist, Mike Shinoda, recently told Los Angeles' KROQ that he hopes the show will help celebrate and shed light on the positive outlook that Bennington brought to the group.
"When he'd walk in the room, there was such a positive, funny, upbeat energy, and that's what we wanna get out of this show," he said. "I know it's gonna be a roller coaster of emotion, but when we talk about this and when we're focusing on the show, it's really about, like we say, celebrating life."