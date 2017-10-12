Chester Bennington Appears in Good Spirits in 'Carpool Karaoke' Episode Filmed Days Prior to His Death

Chester Bennington had such a joyful disposition when he drove around with Linkin Park and comedian Ken Jeong.

The band's episode of Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke was released on Facebook on Thursday, and was filmed on July 14, just days before the 41-year-old singer was found dead of apparent suicide at his residence in Palos Verdes Estates, California. "With the blessing of Chester's family and his bandmates, we share this episode, and dedicate it to the memory of Chester," reads a message before the episode begins.