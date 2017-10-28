Chester Bennington Honored in Star-Studded Linkin Park Concert -- Watch

"When he'd walk in the room, there was such a positive, funny, upbeat energy, and that's what we wanna get out of this show," Shinoda told KROQ of Bennington ahead of the concert last month.

"I know it's gonna be a roller coaster of emotion," he said. "But when we talk about this and when we're focusing on the show, it's really about, like we say, celebrating life."

See more on Bennington in the video below.