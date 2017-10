Chester Bennington Honored in Star-Studded Linkin Park Concert -- Watch

The stars paid tribute to Chester Bennington on Friday night.

The late Linkin Park frontman was honored in a powerful tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, with performances by Blink-182, Alanis Morissette, Avenged Sevenfold, No Doubt and more.

"I don't have the words," Mike Shinoda, the Linkin Park co-founder said as he greeted the sold-out audience of over 17,000. "I don't think any of us do."