Chester Bennington Honored in Star-Studded Linkin Park Concert -- Watch
The stars paid tribute to Chester Bennington on Friday night.
The late Linkin Park frontman was honored in a powerful tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, with performances by Blink-182, Alanis Morissette, Avenged Sevenfold, No Doubt and more.
"I don't have the words," Mike Shinoda, the Linkin Park co-founder said as he greeted the sold-out audience of over 17,000. "I don't think any of us do."
Nearly three hours of performances followed on a stage with a microphone draped with flowers to honor Bennington, who committed suicide on July 20. Blink-182, who was set to tour with Linkin Park this year, took the stage to perform their song, "I Miss You," before joining Linkin Park's members for "What I've Done." Avenged Sevenfold, Takahiro "Taka" Moriuchi of ONE OK ROCK and Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley followed.
Watch the whole concert in the video below:
"When he'd walk in the room, there was such a positive, funny, upbeat energy, and that's what we wanna get out of this show," Shinoda told KROQ of Bennington ahead of the concert last month.
"I know it's gonna be a roller coaster of emotion," he said. "But when we talk about this and when we're focusing on the show, it's really about, like we say, celebrating life."
