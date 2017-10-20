Chester Bennington Named Wife Talinda as Executor of His Will
Chester Bennington named his wife, Talinda Bennington, as the executor of his will.
According to court documents obtained by ET, the Linkin Park frontman established a trust, the Chester and Talinda Bennington Family Trust, for his six children and their extended families. Bennington committed suicide on July 20.
The singer has six children from three different relationships. He shares three -- Tyler, Lily and Lila --with Talinda. He also has a son, Draven, from his first marriage to Samantha Olit, and a son, Jaime, with ex-girlfriend Elka Brand. He later adopted Brand's son, Isaiah.
In his will, Bennington requested that his kids' mothers and guardians "encourage and allow my children to visit with one another" and their extended relatives "on a regular and ongoing basis, so that my children know that they have a large and loving family." The trust will pay for the families travel to visit with each other.
Bennington also left Talinda in charge of his musical assets, “including the power to license, sell and renew copyrights, deal generally with royalty interests as any other property, and the power to incur the costs of preparing for publication any works not published by me at the date of my death.”
Talinda, who will also hold, manage and operate any property or business that her late husband held prior to his death, has requested that the court seals the names and addresses of Bennington’s children from the public.
According to Bennington's widow, the disclosure of their names and address would bring “unwarranted media attention and potential harm." The family has already had many people milling about in front of her home since Chester’s death, which has made them feel “unsafe” and caused them to “hire 24-hour security guards to protect herself and the family.”
