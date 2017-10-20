Chester Bennington Named Wife Talinda as Executor of His Will

Chester Bennington named his wife, Talinda Bennington, as the executor of his will.

According to court documents obtained by ET, the Linkin Park frontman established a trust, the Chester and Talinda Bennington Family Trust, for his six children and their extended families. Bennington committed suicide on July 20.

The singer has six children from three different relationships. He shares three -- Tyler, Lily and Lila --with Talinda. He also has a son, Draven, from his first marriage to Samantha Olit, and a son, Jaime, with ex-girlfriend Elka Brand. He later adopted Brand's son, Isaiah.

In his will, Bennington requested that his kids' mothers and guardians "encourage and allow my children to visit with one another" and their extended relatives "on a regular and ongoing basis, so that my children know that they have a large and loving family." The trust will pay for the families travel to visit with each other.