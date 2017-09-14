Chester Bennington's 15-Year-Old Son Appears in Suicide Prevention Video: 'Help Yourself, Don't Hurt Yourself'

Chester Bennington's son is bravely speaking out on a very personal issue.

Draven Bennington, the 15-year-old son of the late Linkin Park singer, who was found dead of suicide by hanging at age 41 this past July, appeared in a video for World Suicide Prevention Day on Sept. 10, urging those who need help to reach out.

"I want to make a commitment that I will talk to someone before I hurt myself when I'm feeling depressed, or going through a hard week, month or year," Draven shared. "And I want to challenge you to do the same, to help yourself, not hurt yourself."



Watch the touching spot, set to Linkin Park's "Numb," below.

