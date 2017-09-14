Chester Bennington's 15-Year-Old Son Appears in Suicide Prevention Video: 'Help Yourself, Don't Hurt Yourself'
Chester Bennington's son is bravely speaking out on a very personal issue.
Draven Bennington, the 15-year-old son of the late Linkin Park singer, who was found dead of suicide by hanging at age 41 this past July, appeared in a video for World Suicide Prevention Day on Sept. 10, urging those who need help to reach out.
"I want to make a commitment that I will talk to someone before I hurt myself when I'm feeling depressed, or going through a hard week, month or year," Draven shared. "And I want to challenge you to do the same, to help yourself, not hurt yourself."
Watch the touching spot, set to Linkin Park's "Numb," below.
After his tragic death, the late singer was honored with a mural in Los Angeles.
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).