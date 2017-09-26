Chip and Joanna Gaines Announce That 'Fixer Upper' Will End After Season 5

Joanna and Chip Gaines are going off the air for a while.

The couple announced on Tuesday that they have decided to make season five of their HGTV show, Fixer Upper, their last. The reality stars' program premiered in 2013, and showed how they used their company, Magnolia Homes, to remodel well over 100 houses and counting, with Joanna as lead designer and Chip executing his wife's vision by managing construction.

"This has been an amazing adventure! We have poured our blood, sweat and tears into this show," reads a blog post on the Gaines' website. "We would be foolish to think we can go and go and fire on all cylinders and never stop to pause."