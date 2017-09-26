Chip and Joanna Gaines Announce That 'Fixer Upper' Will End After Season 5
Joanna and Chip Gaines are going off the air for a while.
The couple announced on Tuesday that they have decided to make season five of their HGTV show, Fixer Upper, their last. The reality stars' program premiered in 2013, and showed how they used their company, Magnolia Homes, to remodel well over 100 houses and counting, with Joanna as lead designer and Chip executing his wife's vision by managing construction.
"This has been an amazing adventure! We have poured our blood, sweat and tears into this show," reads a blog post on the Gaines' website. "We would be foolish to think we can go and go and fire on all cylinders and never stop to pause."
The two further insist that the decision to end the show has nothing to do with what has been reported about them in the tabloids. "Our family is healthy and our marriage has honestly never been stronger," the message continues. "This has nothing to do with a fraudulent skincare line or anything else you’ll inevitably read. This is just us recognizing that we need to catch our breath for a moment."
As for what's next for the couple, "Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses."
While Chip and Joanna are saying goodbye to TV, they are still committed to home renovations in their Texas town.
"Though our Fixer Upper chapter is coming to a close, we aren’t done with Waco. We aren’t done renovating homes," they write. "We aren’t done designing things to make your home your favorite place on earth. We aren’t done working towards restoration in all things or helping out those who could use a hand. In fact, in all of these of things, we are just getting started."
The statement concludes, "Who knows what the future holds, but we’re excited for whatever is around the bend and in the meantime, we will definitely be staying in touch."
Chip and Joanna have often talked about what the show meant to them, and in an exclusive interview with ET last year, they called Fixer Upper "a dream come true."
"At the end of the day, what we're passionate about is creating homes for families," Joanna mused.
