Chip and Joanna Gaines Announce New ‘Fixer Upper’ Companion Series ‘Behind the Design’ -- See the First Look!

Chip and Joanna Gaines are taking their fans Behind the Design!

The renovation reality couple announced a new companion series to their hit HGTV show, Fixer Upper, on Thursday. The 15-episode show, Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, will give fans a never-before-seen look at some of the couple’s design secrets, revealing behind-the-scenes tips and tricks from their impressive overhauls.

Each half-hour episode of Behind the Design will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT, immediately following its Fixer Upper companion episode at 7 p.m. ET/PT, and will highlight some of Joanna’s coveted strategy and staging tips from each renovation.



Fans will see the designer meeting with homeowners to learn about their style preferences and choosing complementary colors, furnishings and accessories for each space as Chip helps bring the vision to life with impressive renovations.

“I can’t wait to show our fans how every piece of the design comes together before the final reveal,” Joanna said in a statement. “I want to nail every detail so that, when we walk away, Chip and I know we’ve given a family the one-of-a-kind home of their dreams.”

Series super fans can also expect to see behind-the-scenes looks at rooms that were not included in original Fixer Upper episodes.

HGTV

“Jo puts her heart and soul into every fixer-upper we design,” added Chip. “Our hope is that these homes become a beautiful part of each family’s next chapter.”

The fifth and final season of Fixer Upperairs Tuesdays on HGTV. Fixer Upper: Behind the Design premieres Tuesday, April 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. See more on Chip and Joanna -- who are currently expecting baby no. 5! -- in the video below.

