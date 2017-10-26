Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Not Selling Their 'Fixer Upper' Farmhouse
Chip and Joanna Gaines are not letting go of their beloved family home in Waco, Texas.
A report on Thursday claimed the Fixer Upper stars are selling off their famous farmhouse after announcing the end of their HGTV show last month, but ET has learned that this isn't the case.
“Any report that Chip and Joanna have sold their farmhouse is completely untrue," Brock Murphy, Magnolia's Director of PR, tells ET. "They have not sold their home and they do not have any plans to do so. The Gaines recently moved their property line to match their fence line -- this is not uncommon and is a matter of public record -- which is likely what triggered this false report."
Chip and Joanna's farmhouse is heavily featured on Fixer Upper and is instantly recognizable to fans of the show.
ET spoke to the couple earlier this month and they talked about the many rumors that have surrounded them after announcing the end of their hit show.
"There's so many [rumors], even leading up to it -- I had this skincare line, so I'm leaving. It made it look like I was doing my own thing and Chip didn't even know about it. That was just a big rumor," Joanna said. "That our marriage is on the rocks...I was pregnant. It's funny when you start hearing this stuff. I was like, 'I guess people can just make stuff up.'"
Still, the two also didn't rule out a return to reality TV down the line.
"We really don't know [if this is the end of us on TV]," Joanna mused. "I feel hopeful for whatever it is. We have a real-life business on the ground in Waco, Texas, and we are opening a restaurant in January and February. There are a lot of things, we just got to get on the ground and be a really big part of that as these things are kind of still going."
