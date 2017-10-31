Chip and Joanna Gaines Help 81-Year-Old Houston Woman Rebuild Her Home Devastated by Hurricane Harvey
Fixer Upper might be coming to an end, but Chip and Joanna Gaines are still finding ways to do a lot of good.
On Sunday, the reality stars and Texas natives went to Houston to help out Doris Davis, an 81-year-old woman whose home was damaged by Hurricane Harvey, USA Todayreports. Davis stayed in her home for three days as the water rose, before she was rescued by her neighbor and taken to the hospital.
“Full speed ahead. Man, we pulled into town and these boys said, 'Hey, let’s go to work,'" Chip told KHOU11 about helping out in Houston. “I said, 'Great, you’re speaking my language.'"
Of course, he couldn't help but tease his wife.
"Now, Jo on the other hand, she got her nails done this morning," he cracked, as Joanna protested with a laugh.
Chip also tweeted about rebuilding the home on Sunday.
"Here teaming up with @rebuildinghou and @exxonmobil for some reno and to do some good close to home. #RebuildingOurBackyard," he wrote.
As for Davis, who sweetly received two kisses on the cheek from Chip, she couldn't be more overjoyed.
"I mean, I wasn't expecting this, honey," she told KHOU11.
ET spoke to Chip and Joanna earlier this month, when they talked about deciding to end their hit HGTV show after its upcoming fifth season.
"For me, I've always thought I'd rather be missed than somebody get tired of us," Chip explained to ET. "I would prefer to leave one year too early."
"That's honestly what led us to the decision to leave the show," he continued. "We just felt like now is the right time. I certainly know how I felt before the fame."
