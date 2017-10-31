Chip and Joanna Gaines Help 81-Year-Old Houston Woman Rebuild Her Home Devastated by Hurricane Harvey

Fixer Upper might be coming to an end, but Chip and Joanna Gaines are still finding ways to do a lot of good.

On Sunday, the reality stars and Texas natives went to Houston to help out Doris Davis, an 81-year-old woman whose home was damaged by Hurricane Harvey, USA Todayreports. Davis stayed in her home for three days as the water rose, before she was rescued by her neighbor and taken to the hospital.

“Full speed ahead. Man, we pulled into town and these boys said, 'Hey, let’s go to work,'" Chip told KHOU11 about helping out in Houston. “I said, 'Great, you’re speaking my language.'"

Of course, he couldn't help but tease his wife.