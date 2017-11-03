Chip and Joanna Gaines Wrap 'Fixer Upper' -- See the Pics!

Chip and Joanna announced in September that they would be ending Fixer Upper after 5 seasons on HGTV. In an interview with ET last month, however, they didn't close the door on returning to television in the future.

"We love our crew, we love the show. But after that, Chip was thinking, take some time off," Joanna shared.

"We really don't know [if this is the end of us on TV]. I feel hopeful for whatever it is," she added. "We have a real-life business on the ground in Waco, Texas, and we are opening a restaurant in January or February. There are lot of things. We just got to get on the ground and be a really big part of that as these things are kind of still going."

See more in the video below.