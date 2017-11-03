Chip and Joanna Gaines Wrap 'Fixer Upper' -- See the Pics!
That's a wrap!
Chip and Joanna Gaines have officially finished filming their final episode of Fixer Upper.
Joanna took to Instagram on Thursday to share a behind-the-scenes photo from their final reveal, declaring that she and Chip "saved the best season for last."
"Today was the final reveal... We definitely felt the emotion behind each of those steps leading up to the big canvas," she wrote. "We love you Fixer Upper ❤️ Season premiers on November 21. #savedthebestseasonforlast."
Joanna then shared a video of the warm welcome she and Chip received while driving to Magnolia.
"We made it to the finish line! We love these people @magnolia #fixerupper #season5iscoming," she captioned the clip.
Chip and Joanna announced in September that they would be ending Fixer Upper after 5 seasons on HGTV. In an interview with ET last month, however, they didn't close the door on returning to television in the future.
"We love our crew, we love the show. But after that, Chip was thinking, take some time off," Joanna shared.
"We really don't know [if this is the end of us on TV]. I feel hopeful for whatever it is," she added. "We have a real-life business on the ground in Waco, Texas, and we are opening a restaurant in January or February. There are lot of things. We just got to get on the ground and be a really big part of that as these things are kind of still going."
