Chip Gaines Shaves His Head for a Good Cause: See the Heartwarming Pic
Chip Gaines is doing some good by rocking a bold new 'do.
The Fixer Upper star recently shaved his head bald, after asking fans to donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. On Wednesday, Chip's wife, Joanna, shared a picture from their visit to the the Target House with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, in which children affectionately touched Chip's head as he smiled big.
"We are leaving Memphis changed," Joanna Instagrammed. "Kiddos of @stjude we go with your faces on our minds and your stories in our hearts. Thank you for letting us be a part of your home at Target House. We are cheering you on every step of the way. ❤."
Chip announced on Instagram last week that he would cut his signature long locks if his fans donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
"It’s come to my attention that most of you hate my current hairstyle," he wrote. "But how MUCH do you hate it? Now’s the time to put your money where your mouth is. Here’s the deal: Next week, Jo and I are visiting the beautiful kids at Target House with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. No family ever pays @StJude for treatment, travel or food -- so basically, we want to bring them a giant check from YOU to help cover costs --- lets come together to do something big to bless these kiddos.”
“Donate to @StJude through the link in my profile, and the more money we raise over the next FOUR days, the shorter my hair goes," he continued. "That’s a promise. And, who knows, maybe if you really exceed my expectations…I’ll buzz it all off.
Clearly, he followed through!
This isn't the first time Chip and Joanna have come together for a good cause. Last month, the coupled helped an 81-year-old woman rebuild her home that was devastated by Hurricane Harvey.
ET spoke to the popular reality stars in October, when they talked about deciding to end their hit HGTV show after its upcoming fifth season.
"For me, I've always thought I'd rather be missed than somebody get tired of us," Chip explained to ET. "I would prefer to leave one year too early."
"That's honestly what led us to the decision to leave the show," he continued. "We just felt like now is the right time. I certainly know how I felt before the fame."
